Victim dies after Wednesday shooting in Kansas City, Missouri

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The victim of a shooting Wednesday night in Kansas City, Missouri, died from his injuries over the weekend.

The Kansas City Police Department identified the victim as Deonta Words, 28.

Kansas City, Missouri, police officers responded to the 1300 block of Highland Avenue after hearing the shooting occur while in the area.

After KCPD located Words, he was transported to an area hospital with critical injuries.

The KCPD assault squad initiated the investigation with crime scene investigators.

The case is now being investigated by the department's homicide squad.

Police say there are no suspects in custody as of Monday morning, but detectives have made progress identifying a person of interest.

