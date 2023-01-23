Victim dies from injuries after shooting Friday at Kansas City funeral home

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One of three hospitalized victims who was injured in a shooting on Friday at Elite Funeral Home in Kansas City, Missouri, has died.

KCPD said detectives were informed Monday morning that Bryson Washington, 29, passed away.

The shooting took place around 11:40 a.m. last Friday.

Police arrived to the scene and located three victims, two adult men and one adult woman, who had been shot. A fourth victim with minor injuries also was found at the scene.

KCPD said Friday that one victim was in critical condition while two others were in stable condition at an area hospital.

The other victims remain stable, police said Monday.

The shooting stemmed from a dispute or altercation at the funeral home, which escalated, according to information obtained during the investigation. KCPD detectives are still working to gain clarity on the circumstances surrounding the shooting, police said

One victim, an adult male who was located in the laundromat next door to the funeral home, was not the intended target of the shooting.

"Detectives are talking to several people that were at the location when officers arrive and who are cooperating with the investigation," a KCPD spokesperson said in a news release. "Detectives are making headway identifying person(s) of interest."

No suspects are in custody related to the shooting.

—

