3 injured in shooting at Elite Funeral Home in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Three people were injured in a shooting at the Elite Funeral Home in Kansas City, Missouri on Friday afternoon.

Officers responded to the scene at around 11 a.m. on reports of a shooting,

According to KCPD public information officer Leslie Foreman, the shooting happened after a dispute inside the funeral.

When officers arrived, they located two men and a woman who'd been shot.

Two of the victims were in stable condition, and a third was in critical.

A fourth victim suffered a minor injury in the incident, but it wasn't immediately clear if they'd been shot.

One of the victims was not attending the funeral and was shot at a nearby laundromat.

Foreman said no custody was immediately in custody.

