Victim dies from injuries in January crash in Kansas City, Missouri

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police say a man injured in a crash in January 2024 has died.

Kansas City, Missouri, police said that around 2 p.m. on Jan. 29, Gary C. Crispell, 78, was a front seat passenger in a Chrysler Town and County minivan when it was struck by a Toyota Camry that failed to stop at a stop sign at the intersection of E. 9th Street and Norton Avenue.

Crispell was transported to a local hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries several days later in February.

Police say his death represents the 36th traffic fatality of 2024 in the city.

