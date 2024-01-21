Watch Now
Victim found deceased after Blue Summit fire

Colonel R. Fletcher via Jackson County Sheriff Darryl Forté
Posted at 2:03 PM, Jan 21, 2024
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Firefighters with the Inner City Fire Protection District responded Sunday morning to a fire in Blue Summit, just east of Kansas City, Missouri.

ICFPD Chief Jeff Jewell said crews responded around 9:30 a.m. to the entire backside of a residence on fire in the area of 16th and Vincil.

Jackson County Sheriff Darryl Forte shared a video on social media captured by Colonel R. Fletcher, the first law enforcement officer on scene.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to assist with traffic control as the blaze was controlled.

Later, just after 1 p.m., crews located a deceased individual inside the residence.

Crews remain on the scene Sunday afternoon, and investigation into the incident is ongoing.


