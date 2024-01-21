Victim found deceased after Blue Summit fire

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Firefighters with the Inner City Fire Protection District responded Sunday morning to a fire in Blue Summit, just east of Kansas City, Missouri.

ICFPD Chief Jeff Jewell said crews responded around 9:30 a.m. to the entire backside of a residence on fire in the area of 16th and Vincil.

Jackson County Sheriff Darryl Forte shared a video on social media captured by Colonel R. Fletcher, the first law enforcement officer on scene.

Structure Fire - Blue SummitColonel R. Fletcher was first law enforcement on scene, and captured video, at 16th and Vincil. Several deputies responded shortly thereafter. Just after 1:00pm a deceased victim was located inside the residence. @JacksonCountyMO @KansasCity pic.twitter.com/pz9RsyoiZ1 — Darryl Forte' (@sheriffforte) January 21, 2024

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to assist with traffic control as the blaze was controlled.

Later, just after 1 p.m., crews located a deceased individual inside the residence.

Crews remain on the scene Sunday afternoon, and investigation into the incident is ongoing.

—

