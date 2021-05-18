Victim identified, charges filed in May 11 KCK homicide

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A New Mexico man has been charged with murder in Kansas City, Kansas' 10th homicide of the year.
Guadalupe Benitez-Pizarro, 36, of Santa Fe, New Mexico, is charged with felony second-degree murder.
Benitez-Pizarro is accused of killing 38-year-old Francisco Herrera-Flores of Kansas City, Kansas.
Herrera-Flores was found deceased around 1:30 p.m. on May 11 in the 4100 block of Sortor Drive.
Benitez-Pizarro is being held in Wyandotte County on a $250,000 bond.
—
For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com.
Annual homicide details and data for the Kansas City area are available through the 41 Action News Homicide Tracker, which was launched in 2015. Read the 41 Action News Mug Shot Policy.