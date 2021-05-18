Victim identified, charges filed in May 11 KCK homicide

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A New Mexico man has been charged with murder in Kansas City, Kansas' 10th homicide of the year.

Guadalupe Benitez-Pizarro, 36, of Santa Fe, New Mexico, is charged with felony second-degree murder.

Benitez-Pizarro is accused of killing 38-year-old Francisco Herrera-Flores of Kansas City, Kansas.

Herrera-Flores was found deceased around 1:30 p.m. on May 11 in the 4100 block of Sortor Drive.

Benitez-Pizarro is being held in Wyandotte County on a $250,000 bond.

—

For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477) , submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com .