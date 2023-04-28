Victim identified in April 24 fatal fire, explosion in Independence

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Friday, Independence police released the identity of a victim who died in an April 24 fatal fire and explosion that wrecked a residence.

Justin C. Brown, 27, of Independence, was found in 19200 block of East 5th Terrace Court North.

Firefighters were sent to the house around 6:50 p.m. on an explosion and house fire.

Brown was located in the house after the fire was put out, per police.

The cause of the fire and explosion are under investigation by the Missouri State Fire Marshall's Office and the Arson Unit of the Independence Police Department.

—

For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com.

Annual homicide details and data for the Kansas City area are available through the KSHB 41 News Homicide Tracker, which was launched in 2015. Read the KSHB 41 News Mug Shot Policy.