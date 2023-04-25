1 dead in Monday night house fire in Independence

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — A fire killed one person Monday night in a house in Independence where a collapse forced firefighters to battle the blaze from the outside.

Fire crews were sent about 6:50 p.m. on the report of a fire in 19200 block of East 5th Terrace Court North.

Firefighters confronted heavy smoke and fire coming from the house, according to a news release from the City of Independence.

Part of the house collapsed and sent fire crews outside, the news release states.

The fire was under control about an hour after firefighters arrived.

No information, including the victim's name, had been released by 9 p.m. Monday.

The Missouri State Fire Marshal’s Office and the Independence Fire and Police departments are investigating the cause of the fire.

—

