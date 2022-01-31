Victim identified in fatal Sunday night KCK crash

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department has identified a 27-year old man killed in a multi-vehicle crash around 6:50 p.m. Sunday in the 12700 block of State Avenue in Kansas City, Kansas.

Mitchell Leonn Knight, the driver of one vehicle, died at the scene, according to police.

The driver and passenger of a second vehicle were transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said the driver of the third vehicle involved was not injured and remained at the crash scene.

The KCKPD Traffic Division is investigating the crash.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the TIPS hotline at 816-474-8477.

