Victim identified in Friday morning homicide in Kansas City, Missouri

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The death of 32-year-old man found Friday in a midtown Kansas City, Missouri, apartment has been ruled a homicide.

A caller alerted police at about 3:45 a.m. to an unresponsive man inside an apartment in the building at 105 W. 39th St.

Police found Charles Irving dead and found evidence of foul play, the Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department said.

Detectives are close to identifying a person of interest in Irving's death.

Police want to talk with anyone who saw or heard anything on Thursday near the apartment building.

The number to give confidential information is 816-474-TIPS.

This was the 86th homicide of the in KCMO compared to 110 at this time a year ago.

