Victim identified in shooting at east Kansas City, Missouri, house that killed 1 person, wounded 2 others

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri, police have identified a 57-year-old man as the victim of a Dec. 30 triple shooting inside a residence.

Officers found Darian Barnes dead about 11:20 p.m. inside a residence in the 4000 block of Arlington Avenue.

The two other victims, a man and a woman, suffered serious injuries but were conscious, according to KCPD.

Both victims were still alive as of Friday afternoon, police said.

The preliminary investigation revealed the three shooting victims got into an argument that ended with gunfire, according to police.

No other people are being sought in the case.

Detectives are working with prosecutors on the charges that could be filed in the case.

