Victim in Oct. 3 triple shooting dies from injuries, police seek information

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Avery Williams, a 22-year-old Kansas City man, has been pronounced deceased.

He sustained injuries along with two other victims in an Oct. 3 shooting outside of the Ward Parkway Lanes bowling alley. He had been on life support since then.

His family said he was at the bowling alley on a double date. When police arrived at the scene, two males were unresponsive, one being Williams. One female sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is still asking for the public's help regarding the case. They ask anyone with information to contact the department.

