Victim in Oct. 3 triple shooting dies from injuries, police seek information

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Avery William was one of the victims in a triple shooting on Sunday.
Posted at 10:19 AM, Oct 12, 2021
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Avery Williams, a 22-year-old Kansas City man, has been pronounced deceased.

He sustained injuries along with two other victims in an Oct. 3 shooting outside of the Ward Parkway Lanes bowling alley. He had been on life support since then.

His family said he was at the bowling alley on a double date. When police arrived at the scene, two males were unresponsive, one being Williams. One female sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is still asking for the public's help regarding the case. They ask anyone with information to contact the department.

For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com.

Annual homicide details and data for the Kansas City area are available through the KSHB 41 News Homicide Tracker, which was launched in 2015. Read the KSHB 41 News Mug Shot Policy.

