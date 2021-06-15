Victim of April assault dies; death ruled homicide

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri, police were notified that a victim of an April assault has died from their injuries, classifying the investigation as a homicide.

According to police, officers were called to the 3600 block of East 29th Street in the early hours of April 28 where they found a victim unresponsive on the front porch of a home.

Officers initially believed the cause was a medical emergency and the victim was taken to the hospital.

Investigators later learned from the hospital that the victim had been assaulted.

On May 21, the assault victim died at the hospital.

The death was ruled a homicide by the medical examiner's office on June 14.

The victim was identified as 62-year-old Terry Brown.

Investigators are still working on the case and are asking for tips.

—

For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477) , submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com .