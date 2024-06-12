Victim succumbs to injuries after early June fatal stabbing in KCMO

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri, police are investigating a fatal stabbing in the 7000 block of Prospect Avenue.

Police said the incident occurred on the morning of Sunday, June 2.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a man suffering from apparent stab wounds.

He was transported to a hospital for treatment. However, he succumbed to his injuries five days later.

Detectives apprehended a man on the scene of the stabbing.

After police presented their findings to the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office, the man was charged.

