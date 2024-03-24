Watch Now
Victim suffers non-life-threatening injuries in shooting during robbery in southeast KCMO Saturday

Posted at 9:59 PM, Mar 23, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-23 22:59:07-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries in a shooting during a robbery Saturday evening in southeast Kansas City, Missouri, according to a spokesperson with KCPD.

Around 5:36 p.m., officers dispatched on a shooting.

Investigation efforts revealed the victim was shot during a robbery, per KCPD.

The victim was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

