Victims dies from injuries over 2 months after assault in Kansas City, Missouri

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A 69-year-old man died from injuries over two months after he was assaulted.

The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is investigating the death of Rajesh Patel as a homicide after officers were notified Monday that he passed away.

On May 1 at around 2 a.m., KCPD officers responded to the 6300 block of Blue Parkway on a reported disturbance. Once on scene, police located Patel suffering from unknown injuries.

Patel was transported to an area hospital and fell into a coma. Police began an assault investigation and a person of interest was identified, arrested and charged with aggravated assault. The person of interest is still in custody as of Monday.

KCPD detectives and prosecutors will determine if additional charges will be filed after the homicide investigation is complete.

