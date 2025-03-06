VIDEO | Dash cam captures car flying off interstate Wednesday in Clay County

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Missouri State Highway Patrol trooper’s dash cam captured the moment when a car slid off Interstate 35 Wednesday during wintry conditions.

A MoHP spokesperson said Sgt. Ryan Wood was stopped helping a motorist who had previously lost control on the on-ramp from NE Chouteau Trafficway to northbound Interstate 35 in Clay County.

The dash cam video shows a motorist traveling northbound I-35 lose control and slide through the grassy median and the on-ramp before coming to rest on the side of the on-ramp.

MoHP dash cam captures car sliding off roadway

Troopers say the driver of the car that lost control was not injured.

