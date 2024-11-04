VIDEO | Olathe firefighters fight golf cart blaze

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Olathe firefighters responded to a golf cart fire around 5 a.m. Sunday at RMI Golf Carts, 19882 W. 156th St.

Crews said around 60 electric and gas-powered carts were damaged in the blaze in an outside storage lot.

A complete damage estimate is not yet available.

No injuries were reported.

Olathe's fire investigator continues to look into the cause.

