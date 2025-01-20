VIDEO | Olathe firefighters respond to fatal fire at duplex-style home

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Olathe Fire Department responded to a fatal fire Monday morning at 306 S. Kenwood Street.

Crews received the call around 7:35 a.m. a duplex-style home was ablaze.

Firefighters said the home sustained significant damage.

One person, an adult, is reported to have died in the fire.

OFD said police, investigators and Johnson County MED-ACT personnel assisted at the scene.

This is a developing story and may be updated.

