KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Overland Park and Lenexa fire departments partnered Wednesday morning to knock down a blaze near 108th and Bradshaw.

Around 10 a.m., crews arrived on the scene. Firefighters noted light smoke from the split-level, single-family home.

VIDEO | Overland Park, Lenexa fire crews contain blaze near 108th, Bradshaw

While firefighters got to work on the kitchen fire, it was confirmed the occupant of the home had self-evacuated. The resident was “transported to an area hospital in good condition with some smoke inhalation,” per an OPFD spokesperson.

The fire was extinguished in about 10 minutes.

OPFD said no other injuries were reported, and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

