Video tip shows uniformed former KCK officer paying for sex

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — A former Kansas City, Kansas, police officer lost his officer certification last month in connection to a criminal incident in which he pleaded guilty to official misconduct.

Earlier this year, Travis Toms pleaded guilty to state charges of official misconduct in connection to an incident caught on video showing Toms paying $200 for consensual sex with a sex worker.

A tipster provided KCKPD a video showing a uniformed Toms and a female victim at the victim’s residence. KCKPD launched an investigation into the video and discovered that Toms had arrived at the victim’s residence in a marked KCKPD patrol car and paid the woman for sex.

Toms had served with the KCK police department for nearly 18 years, from July 2003 to March 2021.

The Kansas Commission on Peace Officers' Standards and Training revoked Toms law enforcement certification in a decision on Aug. 22, 2022.

—

For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477) , submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com .