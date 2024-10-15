VIDEO | Woman treated for burns from cooking with oil Monday night in Olathe

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Olathe Fire Department was called around 9:30 p.m. Monday to the Bristol Pointe Apartments on a small kitchen fire.

Firefighters said a woman sustained non-life-threatening burns from hot oil while she was cooking.

She was taken to an area burn center by Johnson County MED-ACT.

No other injuries were reported, and no other units were damaged.

“Every fire reminds us to check our home’s smoke alarms by pressing the test button. And, replace any alarm that is 10 years of age or older,” OFD said in a social media post.

Olathe police also responded to the scene to assist.

