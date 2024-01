KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Wakarusa, Kansas, woman died after colliding with another vehicle Monday night in western Douglas County, the sheriff's office said.

Zipporah Koimburi, 46, was driving west on N 1700 Road around a curve when she entered the opposite lane of travel.

After entering the lane, she crashed into a Jeep Grand Cherokee.

Koimburi was transported to an area hospital where she later died.

The Douglas County Sheriff's Office is investigating the collision.

—