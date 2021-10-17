Wanted Missouri fugitive taken into custody

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Without incident, wanted fugitive Cory Tremaine Brown was taken into custody, according to Federal Bureau of Investigation Kansas City Division spokesperson Bridget Patton.

The United States District Court for the Western District of Missouri had issued a federal arrest warrant for Brown on Oct. 1, 2019.

Brown was federally charged with illegal drug distribution conspiracy, according to Patton.

The FBI worked alongside the Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department and the Independence Police Department to execute an arrest warrant.

On the evening of Oct. 14, 2021, they executed the arrest warrant near the 1200 block of Quail Creek Dr. in Independence.

After being taken into custody, Brown had an initial appearance before the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Missouri on Friday, Oct. 15.

