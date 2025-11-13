Warrensburg police identify off-duty Whiteman AFB airman who shot, killed Good Samaritan

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — On Thursday afternoon, the Warrensburg Police Department identified the off-duty Whiteman Air Force Base airman who shot and killed a Good Samaritan following a domestic disturbance call.

Around 7:20 a.m. Wednesday, Warrensburg police were dispatched to the 700 block of Cedar Drive on a report of a domestic disturbance.

Police said Glyzua Ingram shot Tony Barron, an unrelated and unarmed neighbor in the area who spotted Ingram on foot and "attempted to intervene" before officers arrived.

Once officers showed up at the scene, Ingram opened fire.

Police said no officers were struck by gunfire and that officers did not fire any shots in response.

Ingram was later found dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Ingram and Barron were the only two people who sustained gunshot wounds in the incident, according to police.

Police said no first responders or city employees involved were shot.

A female who was injured in the original domestic disturbance call was treated and released for injuries not related to a gunshot wound at a nearby hospital.

Police praised the actions of Barron.

"We commend Mr. Barron for his extraordinary courage," Warrnsburg police said. "Through his decisive and selfless actions, he not only protected the initial victim but likely prevented further harm to our community. Mr. Barron's bravery stands as an example of true heroism."

