Water main break buckles road at Troost and Cleaver Friday morning

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A water main break near the intersection of Troost Avenue and Emanuel Cleaver II Boulevard buckled the road Friday morning.

A spokesperson with KC Water said there was an eight-inch water main break at 1110 Emanuel Cleaver Blvd.

The surrounding buildings, which are mostly commercial, from Emanuel Cleaver II Boulevard to 45th Street on Troost Avenue will be without water until repairs are made.

This is a developing story and will be updated as information becomes available.

