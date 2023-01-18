'We gotta take it over': Joplin man accused of shoving officer during Jan. 6 riot at U.S. Capitol

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Federal prosecutors allege a Joplin, Missouri, man shoved an officer during the U.S. Capitol riot on Jan. 6, 2021, among other things.

Kyler Bard, 26, was arrested Tuesday and charged for his alleged role in the riot.

According to court documents, investigators reviewed surveillance video that showed Bard on the Upper West Terrace of the Capitol at around 3:28 p.m.

Moments later, Bard can be seen on top of a ledge with a megaphone and encouraging other rioters to move forward towards officers.

“Move! Move! Move! We gotta push! We gotta push! Let’s go! We gotta go! Let’s go," Bard allegedly said.

Bard later turns and to an officer identified in court documents as "M.G." and pushed them as he yelled “let’s push!"

The officer repelled Bard's attack and pushed him back. Bard attempted several other times to push officers before retreating into the crowd.

Investigators found video of Bard on Twitter saying that he was maced and punched in the face by officers.

"But it’s what we gotta do. We gotta get inside, we gotta take it over. We gotta do it," Bard said in the video.

An informant tipped off investigators about an Instagram account that belonged to Bard.

On the account, Bard posted on Jan. 6, 2021, how he'd been “maced and punched for yelling in a megaphone.”

The photos he posted showed him at the Capitol.

Bard was charged with the following federal crimes:

assaulting, resisting or impeding certain officers;

obstruction of law enforcement during civil disorder;

entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds;

disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds;

engaging in physical violence in a restricted building or grounds;

disorderly conduct on capitol grounds;

act of physical violence in the capitol grounds or buildings

