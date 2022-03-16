Weapon confiscated at Center High School Tuesday morning

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Staff at Center High School confiscated a weapon from a student's locker Tuesday morning, according to a message shared with parents.

According to the message, police were called to the school to handle the situation after the weapon was discovered, but "at no time were any students or staff in danger."

"The CHS Administration and security team worked collaboratively with the KCPD to respond to the situation," the message said. "Additionally, we will follow district and state policy as well as adhere to guidelines as outlined in the student handbook as it relates to discipline."

The letter also thanked school staff for staying vigilant.

"We thank our security and administrative team for their close attention to suspicious activities, leading them to investigate and discover the weapon," the message said.

The school also asked parents to ensure they are keeping any weapons safely stored and to keep administration up to date.

"Please let school leaders know what is going on in the life of your child so that we can partner with you to help them respond in ways that lead towards good outcomes," the letter said. "We also encourage you to keep any weapons in your home securely locked up and not accessible to your children."

No other information regarding the incident was immediately available.

