Weapon confiscated from student at Basehor-Linwood Middle School Thursday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A weapon was confiscated from a student at the Basehor-Linwood Middle School on Thursday, the district confirmed.

An email from the district said a student told administration that another student had a weapon in their backpack.

Administration recovered the backpack and found the weapon inside, according to the district.

"The safety of our students and staff is our top priority, and the presence of weapons in our schools is not tolerated. We would like to remind parents and guardians that students and staff must remain vigilant in reporting any suspicious behavior or possible threat to our school," Basehor-Linwood Middle School principal Mike Isaacsen said in a statement. "Our recovery procedure worked just as it should have today, and we cannot thank the students and staff involved enough for their part in resolving the situation."

The district said a full investigation will be conducted and the school said it will follow district policies accordingly.

No word on what kind of weapon was confiscated.

