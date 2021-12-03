Weapon found on student at Center High School

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A weapon was found in a student's backpack at Center High School, according to a letter sent to parents.

According to the letter, administration learned of the weapon and coordinated with Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department officers. Administration then began an investigation into the incident that is still ongoing.

"Once the investigation has been completed, we will implement any pertinent board policies related to this situation," the letter said.

The school let parents know they could help by encouraging students to report information to school staff and sharing facts about what happened to "minimize rumors that could disrupt the learning environment of [the] school."

"Our school district takes all reports seriously and will continue to do everything we can to provide a safe school environment," the letter said.

—

For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477) , submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com .