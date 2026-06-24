'We'll fight till our last day': Family wants justice as they remember victim of 19th & Vine mass shooting

The family of David Beck III invited KSHB 41 Kansas City Reporter Alyssa Jackson to a vigil on Tuesday following a mass shooting near 19th and Vine. She covers Kansas City, Missouri. Share your story idea with Alyssa .

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Homicide detectives continue their search for the killer David Beck III at a Juneteenth event in Kansas City, Missouri.

Homicide detectives continue their search for the killer David Beck III at a Juneteenth event in KCMO

Beck III was one of six people shot, but the only victim to die in the mass shooting.

Police investigators believe the shooting victims, including David, were standing on 19th Street between Vine Street and Paseo when people started shooting in several directions.

KSHB 41 Kansas City Reporter Alyssa Jackson was invited to a vigil Tuesday to honor David.

Beck, 29, was the father of a four-month-old daughter, a big brother and Chiefs fan.

Credit: Ashley Beck

His family said he was leaving the Juneteenth event in the 18th and Vine District before he was killed. A friend with Beck III also was shot.

David's stepmother, Tiffini Beck, said she loved everything about him.

"He was a sweet, gentle giant — would never hurt anybody — loved everybody," Beck said.

She wanted to make sure she refuted the online comments made after his death.

"He's not the monster the comments online everyone's reading," Beck said. "If you knew David, you know that's not David. If you know, you know. He was just at the wrong place at the wrong time."

KSHB 41 Balloon release for David Beck III at E. 19th St. and Vine St.

Arguments are the main reason for homicides this year in Kansas City, Missouri.

While investigators are still in early stages of the investigation, they believe that's what led to the deadly violence.

David's stepmother said: "It's crazy and unnecessary and unbelievably heartbreaking. It's sad and we gotta control it."

Anyone with information about Beck III's murder can help detectives.

You can contact a detective at (816) 234-5043 or reach out via the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS. All tips are kept confidential.

Greater Kansas City Crimestoppers is offering an up to $25,000 reward.

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