Wells Fargo in Lenexa robbed Thursday afternoon, suspect in custody

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Wells Fargo Bank in Lenexa at 12000 West 95th Street was robbed Thursday around 1:50 p.m.

According to a release from the FBI, a man entered the bank, presented the teller with a demand note and then fled the bank on foot. No weapons were brandished and no one was injured.

A suspect was located near the bank and has been taken into custody.

