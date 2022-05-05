Wells Fargo in Lenexa robbed Thursday afternoon, suspect in custody

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Wells Fargo Bank in Lenexa at 12000 West 95th Street was robbed Thursday around 1:50 p.m.
According to a release from the FBI, a man entered the bank, presented the teller with a demand note and then fled the bank on foot. No weapons were brandished and no one was injured.
A suspect was located near the bank and has been taken into custody.
