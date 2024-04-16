Watch Now
Westbound U.S. 50 closed near Chipman Road in Lee's Summit due to collision

Posted at 7:43 AM, Apr 16, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-16 08:43:05-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Westbound U.S. 50 Highway is closed Tuesday morning in Lee's Summit due to a multi-vehicle crash.

The collision took place on U.S. 50 near Chipman Road.

Three vehicles were involved in the crash and no injuries were reported.

Traffic is being diverted onto Interstate 470.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area while officials work to clear the scene.

