What we know about suspect arrested in shooting death of Wyandotte County deputy

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Late Saturday night, the Kansas Bureau of Investigation identified the suspect arrested in the deadly shooting of Wyandotte County Sheriff's Deputy Elijah Ming.

KSHB Wyandotte County Sheriff's Deputy Elijah Ming.

KBI said Shawn Harris, 38, opened fire on Ming and a Kansas City, Kansas, police officer. The pair was responding to a call for help from a female who was moving out of a residence Saturday afternoon in the 2600 block of S. 30th Street.

In January 2012, Harris pleaded guilty to felony theft of property or services greater than $1,000 but less than $25,000 in connection with an incident on Aug. 20, 2011, in Edwardsville, Kansas. A judge sentenced him to seven months in prison but suspended the sentence pending successful completion of one year of probation.

Harris pleaded guilty to three counts of attempted aggravated assault, use of a deadly weapon in connection with an incident in Wyandotte County on Feb. 12, 2012. A judge sentenced him to 10 months total and a year of probation in the case.

As that case was working through the courts, Harris was charged with felony aggravated robbery in connection with an incident in Wyandotte County on May 5, 2012. A judge sentenced him to 130 months in prison after he served his sentence in the aggravated assault case.

At about the same time as his offenses in Wyandotte County, Harris faced additional charges in Lafayette County, Missouri. In July 2012, he pleaded guilty to felony tampering with a motor vehicle in connection with an incident on May 9, 2012. He received a sentence of seven years in prison.

While he was in custody on the tampering case, Harris was charged with felony damage to jail/jail property on May 21, 2012, in Lafayette County, Missouri. He pleaded guilty and received four years in prison.

From his 2012 convictions, Harris was sentenced to more than 11.5 years in prison. A Kansas judge allowed the Missouri sentence to run concurrently to his sentences in Kansas.

According to the Kansas Department of Corrections, Harris was discharged from state custody on Dec. 11, 2024.

