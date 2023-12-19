'Where are the big bills': Overland Park man accused of robbing over $11K from bank in Prairie Village

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — An Overland Park man is accused of robbing a Great Southern Bank in Prairie Village and making away with over $11,000.

Federal prosecutors charged Cesar Serrano, 46, with one count of bank robbery for allegedly committing the crime on Saturday, Oct. 16.

About 10:28 a.m. on the day of the robbery, surveillance video captured Serrano walking into the bank wearing all-dark clothing and allegedly pointing a gun at a victim, according to court papers.

Serrano then allegedly pointed the gun at a second employee and said, "Empty your drawer. I don't want fives and ones, where are the big bills. Hurry up."

The employee provided Serrano with the money and he fled the bank.

It was later determined Serrano had made away with $11,039. The employees told investigators they had provided Serrano with some "bait bills."

Investigators reviewed surveillance footage from a nearby business and observed Serrano leaving in a gold SUV.

During the investigation, detectives learned that on Nov. 24, employees reported suspicious activity from a man.

The man had parked a similar SUV in the parking lot, walked into the bank while masked and looked around before walking out.

On the day of the robbery, a detective recognized Serrano as someone he'd recently had contact with.

The detective said Serrano was known to drive a gold SUV.

Detectives reviewed surveillance video from cameras that were near Serrano's home and observed the same gold SUV leaving in the direction of the bank.

A search warrant was obtained and authorities searched Serrano's home and car.

There, they found $10,739 in cash, a handgun, a BB gun and clothing that matched the clothes Serrano was wearing during the robbery.

In an interview, he allegedly admitted to robbing the bank and said he was recently unemployed.

He also said he needed the money for upcoming medical bills for his family and for other bills he was struggling to pay.

Serrano said he was regretful of his actions and that he'd robbed the bank with the BB gun, not the handgun.

