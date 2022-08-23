'Who sent you': Independence homicide suspect questioned victim before shooting them, court documents say

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man accused of shooting and killing another man in Independence over the weekend questioned the victim before shooting them, court documents revealed.

Jayvon Rabb, 23, is charged with second-degree murder and armed criminal action in the death of Deionate J. Hair.

A 17-year-old also died in the shooting, though Rabb wasn't charged in their death.

When responding officers arrived at the scene, they found Hair dead at the intersection of east 14th Street and south Scott Avenue.

A witness pointed a sergeant towards a home where four people, including Rabb, were at. All four were taken into custody.

Rabb was wearing a white tank top with stone-washed jeans with holes in them.

Detectives interviewed three witnesses, all of who described the shooter as a male with dreads who was wearing a white tank top and jeans.

One of the witnesses told detectives that he saw Rabb shoot at a black SUV parked on the east side of the intersection of 14th and Scott.

The witnesses also observed Hair lying down in the street.

Rabb later returned to the SUV and allegedly walked up to Hair and asked, "Who sent you?" before shooting him three more times.

The two other witnesses also reported hearing Rabb say the same thing before shooting him.

The witnesses identified Rabb after detectives showed them a line-up of photos.

