Wichita man admits to assaulting officer, forcing them to stumble down steps during Jan. 6 riot

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Wichita, Kansas, man admitted to assaulting an officer , and causing them to stumble down a set of steps during the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol in 2021.

On Tuesday, Michael Eckerman, 38, pleaded guilty in the District of Columbia to assaulting, resisting, or impeding law enforcement officers.

Eckerman was arrested in September of 2021.

He joined other rioters in entering the Capitol at around 2 p.m. on Jan. 6, 2021.

An investigation revealed Eckerman telling officers they were “traitors to the country," and later forcing their way into the building.

Eckerman later encountered officers who were trying to prevent the a mob of rioters from accessing stairs that led to the Statuary Hall.

He pushed his way towards the front of the group and an officer put his hand on Eckerman's shoulder.

Eckerman moved his body to resist the officer which caused them to stumble down the steps.

He continued roaming and exploring the building until 2:44 p.m. before exiting the Capitol.

Eckerman faces up to eight years in prison and will be sentenced on Feb. 14, 2023.

