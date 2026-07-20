Woman, 34, charged with 2nd-degree murder in fatal shooting in Kansas City, Kansas

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A 34-year-old woman is facing a murder charge in connection with a fatal shooting that occurred Friday evening in Kansas City, Kansas.

KCKPD announced the second-degree murder charge against B’anca Monet Guess late Monday afternoon.

The Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department was sent around 7:44 p.m. Friday to a residence in the 300 block of South 8th Street after a woman called 911 to report a disturbance .

Officers found a man, later identified as 45-year-old Mark Doran Kline, dead at the house.

Guess is currently being held in the Wyandotte County Jail on a $250,000 bond.

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