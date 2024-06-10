Watch Now
Woman, 6 dogs rescued after small house fire in Raytown

Raytown house fire
KSHB 41 News staff
Posted at 11:58 AM, Jun 10, 2024

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A woman was rescued and taken to a hospital after a small fire broke out at a home in Raytown on Monday.

About 10:19 a.m., the Kansas City, Missouri, Fire Department and Raytown Fire Department responded to the blaze in the 9200 block of E. 61st Street.

The caller who reported the fire said there was an elderly woman with limited mobility upstairs in the home.

Fire crews located the woman and rescued her from the residence.

The woman was transported to an area hospital to be evaluated for smoke inhalation.

A mama dog and her five puppies were also safely removed from the home.

Fire crews located the blaze in a sub-basement and were able to extinguish it.


