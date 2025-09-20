Woman, 77, killed crossing U.S. 24 Highway Friday night in Independence

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A 77-year-old woman walking with her dog was struck and killed Friday night while crossing U.S. 24 Highway in Independence.

Independence police say around 8:15 p.m. Friday, the woman was walking north toward a residential area near 11601 E. U.S. 24 Highway when she and her dog were struck by the driver of a 2016 Nissan Versa.

The woman, later identified as Judith Hauser, was taken to an area hospital where she died from her injuries several hours later. Hauser’s dog was also killed and collected by animal control.

Police say the driver remained on the scene and was not injured in the incident.

The roadway was closed for nearly two hours while police gathered evidence. It was reopened around 10:15 p.m.

—

If you have any information about a crime, you may contact your local police department directly. But if you want or need to remain anonymous, you should contact the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Depending on your tip, Crime Stoppers could offer you a cash reward.