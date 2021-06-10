Woman accidentally shot at Liberty apartment complex

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A woman is recovering after an accidental shooting at an apartment complex in Liberty.

Officers were called to the Crossroads Apartment Complex Thursday morning and asked the public to avoid the area as they investigated.

Officials told 41 Action News crews at the scene that the shooting was accidental and other family members were home when it happened.

The woman, 29, was conscious and talking, authorities said.

