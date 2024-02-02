Woman accused in January stabbing death of 70-year-old man which marked 1st murder of 2024 in KCMO

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Prosecutors charged a woman in the January death of a 70-year-old man, the first homicide victim of 2024 in Kansas City, Missouri.

Janee Davis, 34, is charged in Jackson County Court with voluntary manslaughter and armed criminal action in the stabbing death of Vonzell Bryant.

Police found Bryant found dead about 10 p.m. on Jan. 3 outside a house in the 2600 block of Agnes Avenue in KCMO.

Davis told police she met Bryant for the first time on the night of the stabbing, according to a court document.

Bryant and Davis got into an argument and Bryant allegedly hit Davis.

Davis told detectives she stabbed him four times with a knife he had been holding, according to the court document.

Bryant, known as 'Captain,' was a well-known Kansas City disc jockey and party promoter.

