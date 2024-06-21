Woman admits to setting fire in Independence apartment after argument

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A woman allegedly told Independence police that after she had her husband arrested on June 17, she drank a bottle of vodka, wrecked their apartment, and set it on fire with the intent of killing herself.

Destiny Kley is charged in Jackson County Court with one count of first degree arson for the fire that damaged several apartments in the Independence Towers Apartment building.

Kley's bond is set at $50,000, cash only. No court date has been set.

Independence firefighters responded to the 11-story apartment building at 728 N. Jennings and found the fire caused extensive water damage to the first floor of the high-rise apartment.

In addition, the second floor of the building sustained significant smoke damage to the ceiling throughout the second floor, according to a court document.

The building has 122 units, with 83 rented at the time of the fire.

City officials came to the building, inspected the damage and condemned the basement, first and second floors of the building, according to a court document.

Kley went to a hospital and was admitted to the facility.

She told a fire investigator she began destroying everything in the couple's apartment after drinking the bottle of vodka.

Kley said she broke several glass items, turned over furniture and threw her husband's belongings out a window, according to a court document.

She told the investigator she poured cleaning liquid on the kitchen floor and around the stove, turned on the knobs on the on the stove and sat on the couch.

Kley said she poured the liquid wit the intention of setting fire to the apartment to destroy what the couple had together and to kill herself.

