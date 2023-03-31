Woman arrested after hitting a wheelchair-bound man Thursday in east KCMO

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police arrested a woman Thursday evening who may have been impaired when her Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck hit a man in a wheelchair crossing a street in east KCMO.

The crash happened just before 6 p.m. at east 23rd Street and Television Place.

Police said the woman was driving west on 23rd Streeet when she made a wide turn north into the southbound lanes of Television Place.

A person in a wheelchair was trying to cross on the northern part of the intersection, police said.

The pickup truck hit the wheelchair and the impact threw the man into the air.

He was taken by ambulance to a hospital with critical injuries.

The woman driving the pickup truck completed her turn and stopped in a gas station parking lot, police said.

She was taken into custody for investigation of impairment, according to the police department's news release.

