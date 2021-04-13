Woman arrested after incident with gun at Junction Elementary School

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A woman is in jail after displaying a gun Tuesday morning during an incident outside a Turner School District elementary school.

The incident happened about 7:50 a.m. as a line of vehicles were dropping off students at Junction Elementary School, 2570 South 42nd Street, in Kansas City, Kansas.

Police said a mother dropped off her children and another driver sped around the mother's car.

The line stopped, and the mother got out of her car and walked up to the car that zoomed around her vehicle.

The mother yelled at the woman in the car, police said. The woman in the car showed the mother a handgun and made threatening statements.

The woman drove off and the mother alerted school officials and the police.

Officers arrested the woman a short time later.

She's in the Wyandotte County Detention Center on a 48-hour hold while prosecutors decide what charges she might face.

