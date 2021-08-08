Woman arrested in connection to fatal crash that killed 16-year-old girl

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Leavenworth Police Department announced Sunday that a 27-year-old woman was arrested in connection to a hit-and-run crash that killed a teen on Saturday .

On Saturday, officers responded north of 4th Street & Kickapoo Street on reports of an injury accident.

Crews discovered the 16-year-old girl who initially suffered from life-threatening injuries but later died at the hospital.

According to the department, the case will be presented to the prosecutor's office and charges may be filed on Monday.

