Woman arrested in connection to fatal crash that killed 16-year-old girl

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Leavenworth Police Department announced Sunday that a 27-year-old woman was arrested in connection to a hit-and-run crash that killed a teen on Saturday.
On Saturday, officers responded north of 4th Street & Kickapoo Street on reports of an injury accident.
Crews discovered the 16-year-old girl who initially suffered from life-threatening injuries but later died at the hospital.
According to the department, the case will be presented to the prosecutor's office and charges may be filed on Monday.
