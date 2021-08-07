Bicyclist critical after struck by hit and run driver

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A16 year-old girl suffered critical injuries after she was struck by a hit and run driver in Leavenworth.

Shortly after 2:00 a.m. officers were called to 4th & Kickapoo on an injury accident.

Emergency crews arrived to discover a 16 year-old suffering critical, life-threatening injuries.

The preliminary investigation revealed she was riding her bicycle north on 4th Street and was hit from behind by a vehicle that fled the scene.

She was transported to an area hospital in critical condition.

Witnesses describe the vehicle as a silver SUV.

Investigators later identified the vehicle as a silver 2015-2017 Subaru Outback. It is expected to have significant front end damage.

If you have any information on the crash, or the vehicle, you are asked to call 9-1-1, or 913-682-2583.