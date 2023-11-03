Woman caught on camera hitting, kicking babies at Johnson County day care sentenced to 10 years in prison

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A woman who was caught on camera abusing children while working at the Shawnee Mission Christian School Wee Care in 2021 was sentenced to prison Friday.

Rachel Schrader, 26, was previously charged with the crimes in June 2021.

Schrader's crimes came to light after other employees working at the day care noticed injuries on an infant and reviewed surveillance video.

Surveillance video caught Schrader kicking, hitting and shaking children, some who were under the age of 1.

Police also reviewed the video, which further revealed 170 instances of Schrader abusing children over the course of one month.

In one instance, Schrader was caught smothering an infant with a bib before proceeding to slam the infant and later kicking it.

She was also caught kicking a baby in the face in other instance.

Schrader will spend 10 years in prison for her crimes.

