KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The woman who was suspected of shoplifting from an Independence Walmart and hit an off-duty police officer with her car fleeing the scene has been charged with a range of crimes.

The injured officer works for the Independence Police Department, but he was off-duty and working loss prevention for the store at 4000 S. Bolger Road at the time of the incident.

According to court documents, the officer watched Jasmine S. Ellison, 28, take several items — including a crock pot, baby food and a variety pack of Gatorade — to the self-checkout, where she allegedly rang up some but not all of the items.

Ellison refused to show her receipt and fled the store with her 11- and 5-year-old sons running behind her and an infant in a car seat in the shopping cart.

She got into a car in the parking lot, but did not secure the infant in the infant seat. The two boys barely made it into the car before she started the car and tried to leave, according to court documents.

The off-duty Independence police officer approached the vehicle’s passenger side and tried to talk with Ellison, who struck the officer with the front fender and bumper as she sped out of the parking spot.

The officer was taken to the hospital for evaluation, but he only suffered minor injuries.

Ellison was later apprehended after receiving reports of an erratic driver on Missouri 291 near 39th Street.

Ellison was charged with assault, resisting arrest and three counts of endangering the welfare of a child. She refused to speak with police.