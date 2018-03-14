KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A woman has been charged with the death of a Clinton, Missouri, police officer last week.

Tammy Widger is charged with second-degree murder. Widger was already charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver and keeping a public nuisance.

According to a Henry County court spokesperson, the added charges allege that the death of Officer Christopher Ryan Morton was a result of Widger's previous felony charges.

Morton was killed after officers responded to the wrong address for a disturbance call on March 6. Widger allegedly answered the door and said nothing was wrong. The officers said they needed to come in and check anyway, since it was a disturbance call.

Morton and two other officers entered the residence. That's when officials say Morton was shot and killed and the two other officers were injured.

Police believe that shooter was James Waters, who was later found dead from a gunshot wound in the home. Officials haven't said if the gunshot was self-inflicted or fired by officers.

Widger's new bond is set at $100,000, cash only.